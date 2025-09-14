Imphal: Irate Kuki tribals, mostly youths demanding safe release of two individuals arrested in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday, clashed with the security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday.

Reports stated that the protesters pelting stones and slingshots attacked the police, CRPF, and army vehicles with a red flag signifying a load of hazardous material, such as explosives or fuel, requiring caution at Churachandpur on Sunday.

The protesters are demanding the immediate release of two Kuki tribal youth who were arrested by the law enforcers in connection with the vandalism of banners for PM Modi’s visit to the state.

Several banners and cutouts put up for the PM’s visit at the Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar in Churachandpur district were vandalised on September 11.

In the follow-up action, two persons reportedly responsible for the vandalism were arrested the next day.

Reports stated that several Kuki people got angry when the state government denied the efforts to place several empty coffins at a memorial site to demand justice for the lives lost during the more than 2-year-old ethnic conflict in the state.

Members of the Joint Students Body (JSB), comprising Kuki Zo students’ bodies, on Sunday afternoon, placed several renovated empty coffins at the Wall of Remembrance site at Tuibunong in the district.

The dummy coffins were to be shown during the PM’s visit to the Churachadpur district headquarters on September 13.

The standoff between police and protesters came to an end after the enforcement of additional security forces.

The district authorities stated that the situation is under control while maintaining security measures in the district.