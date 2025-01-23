Imphal: A Rohingya refugee possessing a card issued by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was arrested at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal on the charge of entering Manipur without valid documents, the police said.

Md Anash, 16, son of Jed Rahaman, a Myanmar national and stated to be a Myanmar refugee was arrested by the airport authorities at Imphal on Wednesday.

He arrived at the Imphal airport by flight from Hyderabad via Guwahati.

The arrest was made for his non-possession of the “Protected Area Permit,” pass/card which is a mandatory travel document for any foreign national entering Manipur primarily due to security concerns along the border, as governed by the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, the police said.

However, Md Anash possessed a card issued by the UNHRC which has its validity till March 17, 2025.

He has been handed over to the Singjamei police station for relevant legal proceedings against him, the airport authorities said.

The Rohingya, primarily Muslims, have fled ethnic conflict in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, seeking refuge in India, Bangladesh, and neighboring countries.