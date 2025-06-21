Imphal: Manipur Police resorted to tear gas to disperse an angry mob and protesters who are demanding to hand over a group of miscreants who had reportedly surrendered to the police after being involved in an eve-teasing incident during a religious procession on Friday night.

The incident occurred near Ibudhou Wangbrel Tomchou Higher Secondary School under Mayang Imphal Police Station, in Imphal West district, Manipur, during the Lai Haraoba festival, a sacred indigenous celebration of the Meitei community.

According to reports, a group of youths allegedly engaged in eve-teasing and verbal abuse targeting girls participating in a ritual procession. Locals chased the miscreants, who arrived in a vehicle, and the miscreants later surrendered at the Mayang Imphal Police Station for safety.

The surrender sparked outrage among locals, who gathered outside the police station demanding that police hand over the accused to them for “proper punishment.”

Tensions escalated when protesters began pelting stones and using slingshots, prompting the police to fire multiple rounds of tear gas to control the crowd.

Both police personnel and protesters reported minor injuries during the confrontation. Authorities swiftly deployed additional security forces and brought the situation under control by late night.

Police officials confirmed that the authority registered a case and is conducting an investigation. They also clarified that the matter is at an early stage and will take appropriate legal action against the culprits involved.

The incident has once again cited growing public frustration over crimes against women and the demand for swift justice, especially during culturally sensitive events such as Lai Haraoba.