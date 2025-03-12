Manipur: Suspicious death of 40-year-old widow, suspect arrested

Imphal: A 40-year-old widow was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Thongjao Awang Leikai, located under the Waikhong police station, in the southern Kakching district of Manipur, police said.

The deceased, identified as Samjetsabam (Ongbi) Lata, was found hanging inside her room at around 6:00 AM on Tuesday. She was the wife of the late S. Joykumar.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the JNIMS hospital in Imphal to ascertain the cause of death.

However, the deceased’s parental family, residing in Kakching Khunou Umathel, has refused to claim the body, citing the suspicious nature of her death. They have accused an individual of murdering Lata, while the police have confirmed they are investigating the case.

A case has been registered at the Waikhong police station, and a suspect allegedly involved in the incident has been arrested. Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

