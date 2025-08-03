Guwahati: Delhi Police have arrested two individuals and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the stabbing of two Manipur students in North Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the victims, Zerry and Shepherd, stopped at a local shop to buy water.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Four young men allegedly approached them, used abusive language, and initiated a confrontation.

The situation escalated quickly, and one of the attackers reportedly pulled out a knife, stabbing Zerry in the abdomen and Shepherd in the left buttock.

Paoboi, a friend accompanying the victims, rushed them to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital as the attackers fled the scene.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After registering an FIR at the Model Town police station, investigators launched a detailed probe. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from nearby shops and buildings to track the suspects’ movements and potential escape routes.

They also tapped into local intelligence networks and examined call detail records of likely suspects.

These efforts led to a targeted raid, resulting in the arrest of two accused and the detention of a juvenile. During interrogation, all three confessed to their roles in the assault, according to police.

Authorities are still working to identify and apprehend the fourth individual involved in the attack.