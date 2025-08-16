Imphal: Hundreds of people, mostly students, participated in a silent rally along the International Imphal Airport road to mark the 21st death anniversary of Pebam Chittaranjan, a student who self-immolated in protest against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) of 1958.

The rally, organized by the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), called for the complete repeal of AFSPA in Manipur.

The rally began at Keishampat in the heart of Imphal city and concluded at the Imphal College complex near Imphal Airport on Saturday.

Participants paid floral tributes to Pebam Chittaranjan Mangang, who, at the age of 28, self-immolated on August 15, 2004, in protest against the ongoing imposition of AFSPA in the state.

At the time of his protest, Chittaranjan was an advisor to the MSF and an active advocate for the repeal of AFSPA. His self-immolation occurred during a mass uprising across Manipur calling for the law’s withdrawal. He later succumbed to severe burn injuries on August 16, 2004.

Since 2005, the MSF has organized this annual memorial to honor his actions.

MSF president, Hijam Roshan, led the floral tribute ceremony and reaffirmed the organization’s continued demand for the full repeal of AFSPA. “We remain committed to calling for the withdrawal of this law, which has impacted the people of Manipur for many years,” Roshan said.

The AFSPA, also known as the Black Laws, grants significant powers to the armed forces, including the authority to use force, even lethal force, to maintain order in areas designated as disturbed.