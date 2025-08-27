Imphal: A group of 13 meritorious students from Manipur, accompanied by a teacher-coordinator, left for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters in Bengaluru on Wednesday to participate in the North East-Students Program for Awareness, Reach, and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS) 2025.

The team was flagged off at Imphal Airport by Bisheshwar Khumukcham, Additional Director of Education (S/V), and Dangmei Manglem, Additional Director of Education (S/H).

The students, hailing from the districts of Imphal West, Kakching, and Jiribam, are accompanied by Lisam Jiteshwari Devi, Lecturer at Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School, Imphal.

The NE-SPARKS program is a collaborative initiative jointly organized by ISRO Bengaluru, NESAC Shillong, the Planning Department of Manipur, and the Education Department (Schools), Manipur.

From August 27 to 30, the students will visit ISRO Bengaluru, where they will interact with senior scientists and gain firsthand experience of India’s cutting-edge space research, satellite technology, and space applications. The initiative aims to foster curiosity and awareness about space science among young learners.

The program targets 100 talented science students from each of the eight North Eastern states, who will visit ISRO in batches throughout 2025, from April to December. During the flag-off, the Additional Director held a brief interaction with the students, encouraging them to make the most of this prestigious exposure visit.

ISRO, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is India’s national space agency and serves as the principal research and development arm of the Department of Space, overseen by the Prime Minister of India, with the ISRO Chairman acting as the chief executive of the DoS.