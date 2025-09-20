

Imphal: The Manipur government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for those who succumbed to injuries (death) and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained grievous injuries in an ambush carried out by the anti-socials.

The Government extends all necessary support during their treatment and rehabilitation

This was stated in a statement issued by N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner, Home Government of Manipur, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports stated the injured personnel were airlifted from Imphal to Kolkata for further medical treatment.

Two paramilitary personnel were killed and five others sustained injuries when suspected militants ambushed a team of 33 Assam Rifles stationed at Nambol Sabal Leikai under the Nambol police station on Friday evening.

The two deceased AR personnel have been identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung (58) and Rifleman Kashav (29).

The injured have been identified as Ningthoukhongjam Nongthon (48) s/ o N Ibomcha of Keibi Khullen, Imphal East, DJ Dutta (36) (driver ) s/o Lakhiyam Dutta of Lakhimpur, Assam, Havildar BK Rai (58) s/o Birjai Rai from Sikkim, LP Sangma (46) s/o L Waitstick S Momin from Tura, Meghalaya, and Warrant Officer Subashchandra s/o Gundilal from Uttarakhand.