Imphal: Security forces uncovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, electronic devices, and warlike stores of weapons during the operations at the foothills along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district on Monday.

The authorities conducted successful operations at the foothills of the Dampi Ridge, near the villages of Maojang and Dampi, under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur District on Monday morning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Indian Army, the BSF, the Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Police conducted a joint search operation during which they made the seizure, according to the border guarding forces.

During the operation, the joint team recovered one AK 47 Rifle with an empty Magazine, one .303 Rifle with an empty Magazine, one 12 Bore Rifle with an empty Magazine, one Double Barrel Rifle, one modified SKS Rifle with an empty Magazine, one modified Long Range Mortar/Pompi (4 feet), one modified Long Range Mortar/Pompi (5 feet), two 36 high explosive Hand Grenade, eleven 7.62 mm bullet, two .22 caliber bullet, three Pipe Bombs, two Helmet, a Bullet Proof Jacket Cover, and a Walkie Talkie (Baofeng).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!