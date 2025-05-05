Imphal: Manipur Police launched a special drive on Sunday in Imphal East district to target two-wheelers with incomplete documents and traffic rule violations, officials said.

During the operation, police detained over 200 two-wheelers for lacking proper documentation and sent them to the respective police stations for verification and possible seizure.

Officials explained that the drive aimed to counter anti-social and underground elements who have been attempting to snatch or steal two-wheelers, particularly bikes, from unsuspecting users.

As part of the crackdown on vehicle lifters and snatchers, police recovered ten stolen vehicles during operations conducted from May 1 onward. They recovered three stolen vehicles on May 3 and seven on May 2.

Between April 16 and April 30, 2025, police also recovered a total of 110 stolen or snatched vehicles, most of them two-wheelers, during a series of intensive operations.

