Manipur Speaker’s Tribunal Reserves judgment on disqualification cases of Six MLAs

Imphal: The Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal has reserved its judgment on the disqualification cases against six MLAs-five from the National People’s Party (NPP) and one from Janata Dal-United (JD-U)-after the final hearing on Saturday.

Following arguments from both petitioners and respondents, the tribunal instructed all parties, including the MLAs, petitioners, and their legal representatives, to submit written submissions by 1 PM on Sunday before the verdict is announced.

The disqualification petitions were filed by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Vice President Hareshwar Goswami against NPP MLAs Mayanglambam Rameshwar (Kakching AC), Thongam Shanti (Moirang AC), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong AC), and Irengbam Nalini (Oinam AC). Additionally, a case was filed by Sapam Shamungou against Khuraijam Loken (Wangoi AC), and another by Thokchom Sur Singh against JD(U) MLA Abdul Nasir (Lilong AC). Nasir’s case stems from his declaration-without party approval-that he would function as an Opposition MLA in the Assembly.

Despite NPP being part of the NDA, its National President Conrad Sangma had officially announced the withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

However, five out of the seven NPP MLAs continued supporting the government and even requested the Speaker to allow them to sit on the Treasury bench during the Assembly session starting February 10. The recent demise of one NPP MLA has reduced their total strength to six in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly.

On Friday, the Speaker’s Tribunal also reserved its judgment on another disqualification case involving five MLAs who were elected on JD(U) tickets but later switched to the BJP.