Manipur: Sophisticated weapons, explosives seized in Imphal West

Imphal: A joint team comprising commandos from the Imphal West district police and central forces conducted a surprise operation on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and electronic devices.

The operation was carried out in the Sajirok hill range under the Patsoi police station in Imphal West district, near Kangpokpi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police reports, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs from reliable sources. As the security personnel reached the targeted locations, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning a cache of weapons and warlike stores.

During the extensive search, the team recovered an assortment of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a single-barrel gun, and three 9mm pistols with magazines.

They also found an empty magazine of an AK rifle, two defective magazines of an INSAS rifle, five .303 caliber bullets, ten .303 blank cartridges, two additional rounds of ammunition, and four barrel cartridges. Explosives such as five tear smoke shells, one hand grenade, four smoke grenades, and one stun grenade were also discovered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, the operation led to the seizure of military equipment, including six protective plates—four plastic and two rubber—three bulletproof vests, and three camouflage helmets. Among the electronic devices confiscated were a BAOFENG handheld radio without an antenna and a Baofeng charger.

Officials confirmed that all seized items have been handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the Imphal West district police station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities continue to investigate the origins and intended use of these materials as part of broader efforts to maintain security in the region.