Imphal: One alleged drug smuggler was arrested along with one kg of Brown Sugar worth around Rs 1 crore in the current international black market in a drive conducted at an area of the Bishnupur district on Thursday.

According to the morning Manipur Police Control Room report issued on Friday, based on specific information, the anti-smuggling unit of the Manipur police commandos in conjunction with the central forces raided an area at Anita STD High School, Kwakta Pangal Lamkhai under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station, Bishnupur District on Thursday.

The raid was successfully ended with the arrest of the alleged smuggler later identified as Md. Tajuddin (29), is a resident of Lilong Litan Makhong under the Lilong police station.

1041 grams of i. Brown Sugar, a four-wheeler, and a mobile handset were seized from his unauthorized possession.

The arrested person and confiscated items were later handed over to the concerned police station.

Police said that a case under the NDPS Act 1985 has been registered against the nabbed individual.