Imphal: Manipur Police arrested one suspected raw opium smuggler and recovered 13.2 kgs of contraband items in an operation conducted near a temple in Imphal west district on Tuesday, officials said.

The arrest and seizure came at a time when the Government imposed the ban because of the harmful effects of opium – which is taken from the poppy seed capsules illegally and persistently cultivated in the unfrequented hill areas of the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A police report said that altogether, 2.03 kilograms of raw opium locally known as Kani worth around Rs 20 lakhs in the regional market, a four-wheeler, and a mobile handset, have been recovered from the possession of the alleged smuggler.

Upon receiving intelligence input that some anti-socials were trying to smuggle out the opium to their counterparts outside the state, Manipur police targeted a suspected location.

The operation successfully concluded with the arrests and seizure of the contraband item.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police said the arrested person was later identified as Anil Katwal (27) of Kanglatongbi Mandir in Imphal West.

He was arrested along with 13 packets containing raw opium which altogether weighed 13.2 kg (approx) concealed in a 4-wheeler vehicle.

The arrested person along with opium packets, the impounded vehicle, and other articles were later handed over to the concerned police station for for relevant legal formality, the police added.