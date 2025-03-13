Manipur: Six Naga MLAs meet Governor over shutdown

Imphal: A delegation of six Naga MLAs, led by former Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday to discuss the impact of the ongoing total shutdown by Kuki-Zo groups.

The MLAs- Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei- expressed concerns over the hardships faced by the public due to the indefinite blockade on Manipur’s national highways since March 8. They assured the Governor of their cooperation in efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The meeting came a day after the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) condemned the shutdown, urging the government to lift it within 24 hours to prevent further unrest.

The NPO highlighted the severe difficulties faced by residents, particularly Nagas across the state, due to disruptions in daily life, livelihoods, and access to essential services.

Apart from issuing an ultimatum, the NPO has also called for legal action against those enforcing the blockade. In Manipur’s 60-member Legislative Assembly, 10 seats are reserved for Naga representatives.

