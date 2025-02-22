Imphal: A combined team of Imphal West district police and central para-military troopers conducted a successful operation, arresting six cadres of the underground Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Ibungo Ngangom), including a juvenile in Manipur.

The arrests were made at church premises in Koutruk Makha Leikai under Lamsang police station, following reliable information about armed men loitering in the area.

The six arrestees, all residents of Imphal West district, have been identified as Senjam Yaiphaba @ Malan (19), Shirimayum Suraj Sharma @ Lion (24), Mutum Leishemba @ Pari (25), Laishram Leishemba @ Malem (26), and Laishram Kenedy @ Thouna (32).

The arrests were made without any arms or ammunition, and the captives were handed over to the concerned police station for legal formalities.

In a separate operation, the joint team recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Ibudou Koubru Laibung (temple) area in Imphal West District.

The seized items included one .303 Rifle with magazine, one CMG with Magazine, ten live rounds of .303 rifle, ten live rounds of CMG, and six misfired rounds of CMG.