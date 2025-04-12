Manipur: Six insurgents arrested in valley districts

Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces arrested six cadres affiliated with various underground groups from different locations across valley districts of Manipur on Friday.

According to the State Police Control Room, two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were apprehended from their hideouts in Imphal East district. Additionally, a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party – Noyol group (KCP-N) was arrested from his residence in the same district.

In a separate operation carried out in southern Bishnupur district, two cadres of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) including a female insurgent were taken into custody within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Imphal West district, an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (Prepak-P) was also arrested.

The arrested individuals, aged between 22 and 39, are reportedly involved in a range of anti-social and criminal activities carried out over the past several months in Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Imphal West districts.

Security forces recovered incriminating materials from the suspects, including demand letters and six mobile phones. Further investigations and legal proceedings are currently underway.