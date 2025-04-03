Manipur: Sit-in protest in Kakching against SP transfer order

Imphal: Following the submission of a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, representatives of various organizations in Kakching district staged a sit-in protest at Irawat Park near Kakching Bazaar on Thursday.

The demonstrators rallied against the transfer of Kakching Superintendent of Police (SP) Priyadarshini Laishram, demanding the revocation of the order. A large banner at the protest site prominently displayed their demand: “We demand revocation of the transfer order of Priyadarshini Laishram, Superintendent of Police, Kakching district.”

According to an order issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department on April 2, Priyadarshini Laishram has been transferred to Jiribam as SP, while Jiribam’s SP, Shaikh Mohd Zakir, will take charge in Kakching. The decision has sparked outrage among local organizations, including Kakching Apunba Nupi Lup, Kakching Bazar Board, and Kakching Keithel Ima Lup, who have appealed to the Governor to reconsider the transfer.

Protesters expressed strong dissatisfaction, questioning the rationale behind transferring an SP who had assumed office only a few months ago. Pukhrambam (Ongbi) Baby Devi, one of the protestors, called the move “unfortunate and uncalled for,” highlighting that frequent transfers of the district SP have caused significant inconvenience to the people of Kakching.

Echoing similar concerns, Moirangthem Pishak, a member of the Kakching Bazar Board, emphasized that such frequent reshuffling of high-ranking police officials disrupts the ability of the public to establish a trusting relationship with law enforcement. He argued that it widens the gap between the police and the public, ultimately hindering effective policing in the district.

As the protest continues, the demand for stability in law enforcement leadership in Kakching grows stronger, with locals urging the authorities to reconsider their decision.