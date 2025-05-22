Guwahati: The 5th State-Level Shirui Lily Festival continued its vibrant celebrations on its third day, showcasing Ukhrul’s rich tapestry of cultural expression, intellectual discourse, and thrilling adventure activities.

The festival, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Manipur’s state flower, the rare Shirui Lily (Lilium Mackliniae), drew diverse crowds with its engaging lineup.

Thursday began with a thought-provoking panel discussion and workshop by Mariwala Health Initiative at TBG 125 Hall, Mission Compound, Alungtang Hunphun.

Panelists delved into crucial topics like cultural assimilation, the art of storytelling for small communities, and the vital task of archiving forgotten histories.

The intellectual morning concluded with a compelling poetry open mic session, offering a platform for powerful regional voices.

The “SheChef Competition” heated up with its second round, as culinary talents prepared innovative vegetarian dishes inspired by their ancestral roots. Local food enthusiasts and visitors savored the creative culinary displays.

For adventure and leisure seekers, Phangrei and Jorcheng buzzed with activity. Thrill-seekers enjoyed MTB trail runs, ziplining, zorbing, and ATV rides.

As dusk settled, a serene bonfire concert and acoustic evening provided a relaxed and soulful backdrop for festivalgoers.

The energy crescendoed at Bakshi Ground with the highly anticipated ShiRock music performances.

Artists like Jay Sang, Yelhomie, Shady Mellow, Borkung Hrangkhawl, and Zephyrtone captivated large crowds of music enthusiasts.

The Shirui Lily Festival serves as a crucial platform to honor and conserve the endangered ‘Lilium Mackliniae‘.

This unique flower blooms exclusively in the Shirui Hills of Ukhrul, making the region’s specific conditions indispensable for its growth.

The festival continues to promise excitement with two more days of diverse events.

Day 4 will feature a mini-marathon, wrestling competitions, and a tug-of-war. It will feature the highly anticipated Round 3 of SheChef and the glamorous Miss Shirui Lily 2025 beauty pageant.

Day 5, the grand finale on Saturday, will culminate with a spectacular closing ceremony at Bakshi Ground. Suman Billa, IAS, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

Furthermore, the final round of the SheChef competition will take place, bringing the five-day celebration to a memorable close.