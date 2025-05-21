Guwahati: The 5th Shirui Lily Festival officially began on May 20, 2025, at the Heritage Park in Shirui Village, Ukhrul district, Manipur.

Set to run until May 24, 2025, the cultural extravaganza was inaugurated by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, marking its vibrant return after a two-year hiatus.

Organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, the festival aimed to raise awareness about the rare and endemic Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), found exclusively in the Shirui Hills.

The 5th State-Level Shirui Lily Festival continued its vibrant run on Wednesday, captivating attendees with a rich tapestry of cultural, literary, and culinary events spread across multiple venues in Ukhrul.

Day two of the Shirui Lily Festival powerfully showcased Manipur’s diverse culture, celebrating the region’s endangered Shirui Lily while spotlighting local traditions and voices.

It also celebrated Manipur’s biodiversity and culture and is mainly focusing on five main events – adventure sports, football, cultural show, musical festival, and cooking competition.

The Shirui Lily Literature Festival drew significant attention, bringing together an array of writers, editors, and enthusiastic readers.

The Festival featured engaging talks and workshops, delving into critical topics such as decolonising writing and the innovative use of visuals in storytelling.

A key highlight was the panel discussion, “Beyond Legends: Imaging the now in contemporary fiction,” fostering insightful dialogue.

Simultaneously, the Shirui Baptist Church hosted a poignant gathering, culminating in the unveiling of a memorial structure dedicated to the iconic Shirui Lily.

The morning and early afternoon resonated with powerful performances from gospel bands, solo vocalists, and church choirs.

Notable groups like The Harvest Team and Valiant Band, alongside talented soloists from across Manipur, delivered soul-stirring acts.

Food enthusiasts flocked to the ongoing ‘SheChef’ cooking competition, where Round 1 saw participants unveil their signature dishes.

The audience eagerly sampled and supported the homegrown culinary talent, adding a delicious dimension to the festival.

Adding to the cultural immersion, traditional folk dances such as Pheichak, Sao Kathak (top spinning), and Saotheila were performed.

These captivating displays offered visitors an authentic experience of the rich cultural heritage of the Ukhrul region and Manipur.

The festival will continue until May 24, with more cultural performances, competitions, and the much-anticipated Miss Shirui Lily pageant on the agenda.

The Shirui Lily Festival honours the rare and endangered Lilium Mackliniae, a flower that blooms only in the Shirui Hills of Ukhrul.

Known for its delicate beauty and rarity, this flower gained international acclaim when it won the prestigious Merit Prize at the Royal Horticultural Society Flower Show in London in 1948.

Notably, the Manipur government allocates Rs. 6.30 Crores for the Shirui Lily Festival 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the rare Lily species.