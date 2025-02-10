Manipur: Seven NRFM cadres arrested in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur Police busted a hideout of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) and arrested seven suspected cadres of the outfit who were involved in extortion activities, arms trade, etc.

An official said that a joint team of the state forces comprising of police and Manipur Rifles, after an intelligence input, conducted a surprise operation at Tellou Makha Leikai under the Lamlai police station in Imphal east district.

The operation which lasted for about 3 hours, ended with the arrests of the seven undergrounds and the recovery of sophisticated arms and ammunition after their hiding camp was destroyed on Sunday.

The arrested cadres are Moirangthem Somokanta Singh alias Pakpa (26), Thongam Iboton Singh alias Thouyangba (34), Heisanam Rohit Meitei alias Mangangngamba (32), Yaikhom Inao Singh alias Chinglai (20), Nameirakpam Jotin Meitei alias Pherappa (33), Ningthoujam Premkumar Singh alias Punsirol (32), and Hemam John Singh alias Athoiba (33).

Onene A1 assault rifle with mag and 15 live rounds, one AK 47 rifle with a magazine and 13 live rounds, two INSAS rifles with magazines and 12 live rounds, two SLRs with magazines and 30 live rounds, five Bullet Proof (BP) jackets, three mobile phones, and two wallets were recovered from them.

