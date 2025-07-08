Imphal: The District Administration of Senapati in Manipur, has launched an Aadhaar Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) saturation drive aimed at ensuring 100% Aadhaar enrollment for students across both government and private schools.

The initiative comes in response to the relatively low Aadhaar coverage in the district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The drive began on July 7 at St. Joseph School, Shajouba, and Nazareth Residential School, Mao, and continued into its second day on Tuesday with camps at Don Bosco School, Mao, and Don Bosco, Punanamei.

The campaign includes Aadhaar enrollment and Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU 1 after age 5 and MBU 2 after age 15), following the guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UIDAI to strengthen identity verification and security.

Officials emphasized that the APAAR will play a significant role in linking students to digital platforms such as DigiLocker, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and other Aadhaar-based services, ensuring seamless access and integration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Adahrii Maheo, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Senapati, and L. Solomon, Zonal Education Officer, have been designated as Nodal Officers for the campaign.

They will oversee all activities to ensure the successful generation of APAAR IDs for every student in the district. The saturation drive is scheduled to continue until July 30.

The District Administration has urged students, parents, and beneficiaries of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to participate by attending the designated enrollment camps with required documents such as Birth Certificate, parents’ Aadhaar cards, and Scheduled Tribe certificates.

The cooperation of village authorities, school heads, and parents has been requested to make the campaign a success.