Imphal: A team from the central forces and state police conducted operations at the hotspots of Churachandpur and Thoubal districts in Manipur, leading to the detection and uncovering of weapons, ammunition, and electronic devices on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence input from various sources, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Border Security Forces, CRPF, and Manipur Police conducted a search operation at Mollum village and its adjoining areas under the Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district.

During the operation, they recovered one Baofeng handheld set and one bulletproof jacket with a plate.

In another operation, the team also recovered one carbine with three Magazines and fifty 9 mm live ammunition from Khangabok Loukol near M/S Sorojini Oil Pump under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal District.

Officials said that they made no arrests during the operations, but they handed the recovered items over to the officials of the concerned police stations for further investigations and legal proceedings.

