Imphal: India’s security forces, in coordination with the state police, unearthed a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at two vulnerable locations in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during their continuous search and area domination operations on Friday, the police reported on Saturday.

Based on intelligence input from various sources that tribal militants/miscreants belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were trying to make their presence felt, the joint team carried out the swift operation at the indicated locations.

However, the insurgents/anti-socials fled from the scene, leaving behind a large cache of warlike stores. The Churachandpur district is predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities.

In a follow-up operation conducted in the T. Lamlai and Kuwan village areas under Sangaikot police station, Churachandpur District (which borders Myanmar to the south), the joint team retrieved two improvised mortars, two country-made SBBL guns, 27 modified SBBL cartridges, 20 improvised mortar shells, three anti-riot rubber bullets, and three bulletproof jackets.

Later, the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for proper investigation and legal proceedings.

