Manipur: Security forces seize weapons cache in forest

Imphal: A joint team of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police recovered a cache of weapons and explosives from forested regions along the Churachandpur-Bishnupur district border on Wednesday morning.

The operation, aimed at curbing militant and anti-social elements, was carried out along the fringes of the Aigejang and Leimaram Uyok forests under the jurisdiction of the Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district.

According to officials, the raid began in the early hours and continued for nearly three hours.

During the search, security personnel dismantled a makeshift insurgent camp and seized a large stockpile of warlike materials.

The recovered items included a .303 rifle, a .303 sniper rifle, two SBBL guns, a No. 36 hand grenade, two 75 detonators, a 40 mm Lathode grenade, a No. 80 white phosphorus grenade, a tear smoke grenade, three stun shells, a soft-nose tear smoke shell, two anti-riot rubber bullets, and two 3-way tear smoke grenades.

While no suspects were arrested during the raid, the confiscated arms and explosives have been handed over to Nambol Police Station for further legal proceedings.

