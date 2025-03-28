Manipur: Security forces seize arms and ammunition in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police along with Para Military Forces on Thursday, seized several arms and ammunition from Langol Housing Complex in Imphal West District of Manipur, an official said on Friday.

The official said that, following intelligence input from reliable sources, a joint team of the Imphal West district police and central forces launched a surprise operation at a Housing complex quarter under the jurisdiction of the Lamphel police station on Thursday night.

When the joint team reached the Langol Housing Complex Quarter No. TA/42 (which is a vacant quarter) under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West District, the suspects fled from the scene, leaving some sophisticated weapons and ammunition.

In the primary search, the team recovered two Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) with 2Magazines loaded with 20 rounds, two INSAS rifles with Magazines loaded with 20 live rounds, and two Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) carbines without magazines.

The police in an independent search operation in the unoccupied quarters, the searching team further retrieved 8 Bulletproof (BP) Plates, 7 BP Vests, 23 Camouflage Pants, 20 Camouflage Shirts, 16 Camouflage Caps, and 22 Tactical waist Belts.

The team handed over the seized items to the Officer-in-Charge of the Lamphel police station for further legal action, the official added.