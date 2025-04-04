Manipur: Security forces seize 24 weapons, IEDs, and ammunition

Imphal: Security forces recovered 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores from five vulnerable districts in Manipur.

The operations, conducted by a joint team comprising the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, and Manipur Police, concluded on Thursday, as per an official statement released on Friday.

On April 3, the forces recovered five weapons, including a .303 rifle, a 7.62 mm SLR, a single-barrel shotgun (SBBL), and two pistols, along with ammunition and war-like stores from S Mongpi Ridge in Kangpokpi district. In Twichin, Imphal East, eight weapons were seized, including a 12-bore single-barrel rifle and seven improvised mortars.

In Sajirok, Imphal West, five weapons including an SLR, an SBBL rifle, and three pistols were recovered on April 2.

On March 31, security personnel recovered two IEDs weighing 2.3 kg, ammunition, and war-like stores from Kaprang in Churachandpur district. Earlier, on March 30, six weapons including two bolt-action rifles, one pistol, and three locally made “Pompi” firearms were seized in Thangjing Hill, Bishnupur district.

Officials stated that the timely operation helped prevent the misuse of these arms for unlawful activities. FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act have been registered, and further investigation is underway.