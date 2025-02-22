Imphal: Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of explosives and weapons in the southern inter-districts of Kakching and Churachandpur.

The joint team of central and state forces recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 10 kilograms, three high-explosive hand grenades and other explosive materials during a 36-hour search operation.

Acting on intelligence, the team launched a surprise operation in the Singtom village area and adjoining areas under the Sugnu police station in Kakching District.

Bomb experts successfully defused the explosive items, and officials reported the findings on Saturday.

A thorough search of the suspected location yielded a range of arms, ammunition, digital devices, and a store of weapons, including radio sets, rifles, and tear gas shells.

The recovered items also included camouflage clothing, jungle boots, and other military-style gear.

The discovery is particularly significant, given the history of ethnic clashes in the region, which have claimed over 260 lives in the state since 2023.