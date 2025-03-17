Manipur: Security forces recover hidden weapons cache in Loitang Sandum Hills

Imphal: A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police Commandos successfully uncovered a hidden weapons cache in the dense jungles of Sandum Hill Range near Loitang Khullen village under Imphal West District, Manipur.

Officials said, security forces launched the operation following credible intelligence inputs, indicating the presence of illicit arms stockpiled in the area.

During the search, security personnel identified a patch of freshly dug earth, raising suspicions of hidden weapons.

A careful excavation led to the discovery of a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a 9mm pistol, two Hand-Held Radio Sets (HHRS), and two No. 36 Hand Grenades.

Security forces handed the seized items over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings, the official added.

