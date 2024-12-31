Manipur: Security forces recover arms and ammunition in Imphal West

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition following extensive search operations across vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts.

The recovery took place along Sagaishabi Road (Konchak Yangbi Road) in Imphal West District.

Among the seized items were two 9mm pistols with magazines, a carbine with a magazine, a modified one point 303 rifle with a sniper scope, three single-barrel guns, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two single-barrel cartridges, four hand grenades, one smoke grenade, and a Baofeng wireless set.

In a related development, the Manipur Police Control Room ensured the safe transport of 426 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway-2 (NH-2), with additional security convoys deployed along sensitive routes to maintain law and order.