Imphal: Security forces detected and neutralized 8 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted at two strategic locations across Manipur.

In an intelligence-based operation conducted at Lokchao under Moreh Police station in Tengnoupal District with Myanmar on the south, the joint team of the Assam rifles and civil police discovered six IEDs weighing approximately 12 kilograms, and five high explosive hand grenades on Monday.

Bomb experts defused the explosive devices, and during a thorough operation in and around the area, they recovered more firearms, ammunition, and radio sets.

Similarly in another offensive at Seijang Laiching under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East District, the joint team of central and state forces also neutralized two IEDs and eight hand grenades planted by the anti-socials.

From these operations, the joint team also retried one .22 Rifle, a 12 DBBL Rifle, 0four 51 mm Mortar, a 9 mm Pistol with an extra Magazine, ten Tear Smoke Grenade, a Tear Chilli Grenade, 2 Baofeng with Charger,4 Tube Launching, two 12 Bore live round ammunition, ten 9 mm live round ammunition, sixty 7.62 live round ammunition, four AK live rounds, three 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, nine Long Range Improvised Mortar rounds, 9 AK fired case, and two Motorola Radio sets.

