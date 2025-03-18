Imphal: The joint team of central and state security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations (CIOs) during the Yaoshang festival in Manipur.

On the fourth day of the festival, the team arrested four suspected cadres of separate underground groups from different hideouts.

The festival is set to conclude on Tuesday. The team set up 109 checkpoints at strategic locations in the hill and valley areas to trap insurgents and anti-social activists.

Officials reported recovering a pistol with an empty magazine, live rounds of ammunition, a two-wheeler, five mobiles, and several illegal documents from the arrested individuals.

Police arrested two cadres from each of the proscribed outfits, the People’s Revolutionary Party and Kangleipak

Community Party, in Imphal West and Bishnupur district. Their ages range from 33 to 50 years.

Police said they had been involved in extortion activities in various areas over the past few months.

Authorities have registered multiple cases against them under relevant legal sections.

The arrested individuals and the recovered items were handed over to the respective police stations for legal action.