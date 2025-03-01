Manipur: Security forces destroy militant bunkers in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Joint forces comprising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kangpokpi District Police destroyed two militant bunkers on Saturday in the Wakan Ridge and Mark Hill Ridge areas.

The operation followed a Friday firing incident in Wakan, suspected to be an attempt to disrupt prayer rituals at the Kongba Maru temple in Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence reports indicating the bunkers were used to launch attacks on lower-lying targets, security forces moved into the area at approximately 7 am. The dismantling operation lasted around four hours. Militants fled the scene before arrests could be made.

The Friday firing incident sparked public outrage, leading local residents to briefly block a road near the Ishika police outpost.

This demonstration reflected the community’s frustration over the disruption of religious ceremonies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have expressed concern that additional bunkers may still exist in the foothills of the Wakan and Mark Hills. It was also noted that parts of the Kongba Maru Laiphamlen were previously set ablaze by Kuki militants on July 6, 2023.

An FIR has been filed regarding the recent attack, and security has been increased in the area. Further security operations are expected in the coming days.