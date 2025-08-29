Imphal: Security forces busted five temporary camps of suspected underground outfits in Manipur and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during coordinated anti-insurgency operations, officials said on Friday.

According to police, a joint team of central security forces and civil police carried out the operations on Thursday across four districts of the state.

The camps were dismantled at Phubala Patton Mamang under Moirang police station in Bishnupur district, foothills of Uran-Chiru village under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East district, between Jairolpokpi and Mongbung Meitei villages under Jiribam police station in Jiribam district, and at two locations in Kangpokpi district — Kotzim village under New Keithelmanbi police station and the jungle area between Maohing and Changoubung villages.

The recoveries included three INSAS rifles with magazines, two AK-56 rifles with magazines, three Ghatak AK-47 rifles with magazines, a self-loading rifle (SLR) with magazine, an MP5 rifle with two magazines, a 9mm carbine, a single-barrel rifle, three pull mechanism rifles, three improvised mortars, five hand grenades, 30 vials of gunpowder, five country-made muzzle-loading rifles, 45 live rounds of AK ammunition, a Baofeng walkie-talkie set, 100 lead pieces, and six iron rods used for filling gunpowder.

The seized weapons and explosives were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings, officials added.

