Manipur: Security forces bust anti-social hideout, weapon seized

Imphal: Manipur police along with Assam Rifles, and CRPF in a joint operation, busted an anti-socials’ hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from an area along Manipur-Assam borders on Thursday, officials said.

The official said, based on oriented intelligence input from various sources that some militants were loitering in the vulnerable areas at the inter-state border areas, the joint team conducted a flash operation at Chingdong Leikai, under the Jiribam police station in the Jiribam District.

As a part of the operation, the team launched a house-to-house search operation in the suspected areas.

Security forces paraded the residents and inquired about their identity documents.

Though the team made no arrests in the 3-hour-long operation.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered 3 INSAS rifles, 3 INSAS magazines, 2 SLR magazines, 2 SLR rifles, and four rifle magazines during the operation.

Security forces deposited the recovered weapons at the concerned police station under the relevant sections of the law for further legal proceedings, the official added.