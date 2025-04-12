Imphal: Bomb experts of the Indian security forces, in coordination with the Manipur police on Friday, neutralized explosive devices and averted a potential terror incident at two locations in the interdistrict of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that the team conducted the intelligence-based operations at the fringe areas of Saiton and Haiyaikon villages under the Bishnupur district, adjoining Churachandpur under the Bishnupur police station.

The combined team comprising civil police, Garhwal Rifles, and CRPF, equipped with a metal detector and an IED detection dog to aid in the search, conducted the operation, leading to the recovery of the military items.

During the search, the dog signaled the presence of a concealed explosive device in a bamboo bush. A subsequent inspection led to the recovery of a significant cache that included an IED weighing around 890 grams, rifles, ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, flare rounds, and protective gear such as bulletproof jackets and headgear.

The official added that the team deposited the recovered items at the concerned police station as per procedure, and further legal actions are underway.

