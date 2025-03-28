Manipur: Security forces apprehend KCP cadres in Valley districts

Imphal: Manipur Police, assisted by the central paramilitary forces, arrested one active member of the underground Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in an operation in Bishnupur district on Thursday, the officials said.

The official said, the security forces arrested Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), a resident of Utlou Makha Leikai from Maibam Chingmang near the Bus waiting shed along Tiddim Road under Nambol police station.

Poilice said thet Hiran extorted money from the general public and the Brick field of Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur District of Manipur, police said.

During his arrest security forces seized one mobile phone from his possession.

Further from his disclosure upon on-spot interrogation, the joint team launched an operation at the Hill range of Haotak Awang Leikai area under Kumbi police station in the same district.

During the operation security forces recovered one.303 Rifle, one .303 Magazine, 16 .303 Ammunition, and one 12-Bore Cartridge, the police said.

Meanwhile, in another operation, Manipur police and central security forces arrested 4 cadres of different Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) groups in separate operations in the valley districts of the state during the past 24 hours.

The Police arrested Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh @ Naobi (28), belonging to the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) group in an operation at Langthabal Khunou area under the Khongjom police station in Thoubal District.

Similarly, security forces arrested an active member of the KCP-Politburo Standing Committee group, namely, Likmabam Amujao Meitei @ Lakpa (27) from Sawombung Pourabi Road in Imphal East District.

Moreover the security forces nabbed a cadre of KCP-People’s War Group, namely, Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), from Maibam Chingmang hills in Bishnupur District.

The police registered FIRs against them under relevant sections of the law for further legal formalities, the official added.