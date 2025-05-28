Imphal: A joint operation by the Manipur Police and central security forces resulted in the arrest of two suspected smugglers and the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 15 crore.

The operation, conducted on Tuesday, uncovered 220 soap cases containing approximately 2.4 kg of suspected brown sugar, believed to have originated from Myanmar.

Acting on intelligence received from multiple sources, a joint team comprising the Narcotic Affairs and Border Police, Senapati District Police, and the Assam Rifles laid a well-coordinated trap at a strategic location in Senapati district, near the border with Nagaland.

During the surprise raid at Biisho Bridge, under the jurisdiction of Maram Police Station along National Highway 102, the team intercepted a Bolero vehicle traveling northward towards Nagaland. The vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Mayarngam Khokyar of Kalhang village in Ukhrul district, accompanied by 34-year-old Nima Sherpa of Sadim Naga village in Senapati district.

Upon a thorough search, authorities discovered the contraband cleverly hidden within the skinned body panels of the vehicle. Along with the suspected narcotics, two mobile phones and several identity documents were also recovered from the duo.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized drugs and the vehicle, were handed over to Maram Police Station for further legal action under applicable sections of the law.