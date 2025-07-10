Imphal: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police arrested two alleged drug traffickers and recovered suspected brown sugar/heroin, smuggled into the state from Myanmar through Churachandpur district, in an operation carried out over the past 24 hours, police reported on Thursday.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the joint police team intercepted a red-colored car on NH-37 at Tupul Bridge in Manipur’s Noney district, while it was transporting smuggled items from Churachandpur district, bordering Myanmar in the south, towards Kangpokpi district in the north.

During a subsequent search, the team seized 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin/brown sugar, weighing 2.193 kg (excluding packaging), from the vehicle.

Police also arrested the two occupants of the vehicle for further investigation into the origin and destination of the contraband.

The accused were identified as Ginminlen Haokip (24), a resident of G. Phaibung, Motbung, Kangpokpi district, and Holminlen Khongsai (30) from Khangbarol village in Chandel district. Both individuals are reportedly members of the Kuki-Zo community.

Authorities estimate the value of the seized drugs at approximately ?15 crore in the regional black market.

The arrestees, narcotics, and the impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Noney Police Station for legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as amended by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.