Imphal: Indian security forces have seized contraband worth over Rs 12 crore from the international black market and arrested a suspected smuggler in Manipur’s Senapati district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police intercepted a four-wheeler carrying psychotropic drugs along National Highway 102.

The vehicle was transporting the contraband from Moreh, on the Manipur-Myanmar border, to T. Khullen village in northern Senapati.

The arrested individual has been identified as Md. Sajid Khan (35), a resident of Thoubal Moijing in Thoubal district.

Authorities seized the following from his possession: approximately 3.2 kg of World is Your (WY) tablets, one Mahindra Bolero vehicle, one mobile phone, and one Aadhaar card.

The estimated value of the drugs in the international market is around Rs 12 crore. The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station for further investigation.

A case has been registered under the ND & PS (Amendment) Act, 2023.