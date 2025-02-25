Imphal: The proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur observed ‘Independence Demand Day’ on Tuesday to mark its 46th raising anniversary.

On the occasion, the RPF acting president MM Ngouba, in a statement, stated that the outfit paid revolutionary salute to all the martyred (heroes) for their supreme sacrifices in the ongoing struggle to liberate Manipur and her people.

Founded on February 25, 1979, the RPF has been actively leading the liberation movement with strong resolve, unwavering determination, and making significant sacrifices.

Stating that the outfit remains committed to the clear path toward liberation goals, the acting president said that three key factors make it possible to follow along this path.

Firstly, the RPF follows a scientific ideology. Secondly, the RPF genuinely believes in the just cause of liberating Manipur. Lastly, the RPF believes in the power of the people.

Asserting that the Manipur Merger Agreement of 1949 with the Union of Indian Government is null and void, the outfit stated that, there has been an influx of immigrants from other regions thereby posing an existential threat to the indigenous people.