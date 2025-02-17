Imphal: An unexploded Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was uncovered at a paddy field under the Irilbung police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday night, officials said.

An unskilled manual worker who discovered the explosive device at his paddy field located at Uchekkon Takhok Mapal near the Puruksoubi temple immediately informed the Irilbung police station at around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Following a report, a team of the Manipur police bomb detection and disposal squad was at the scene. After making efforts for about 4 hours, the bomb experts safely defused the explosive.

Later it was detonated by using external resources at a secluded location of Angourok Keirao at around 10 pm of the same day.

The recovered explosive may be allegedly used by the valley-based underground group to make their targets. Police said that a case in this regard was registered for further investigation.

