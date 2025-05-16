Imphal: North East Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla on Friday announced that Manipur’s road infrastructure has received a significant boost with the North Eastern Council (NEC) releasing a total of Rs 10.570575 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS Roads).

Satinder Kumar Bhalla, in a statement, said the funding includes Rs 10.415 crore released on April 28, 2025, for the improvement of the 10.046 km road connecting Tadubi to Chowainamei Kunao and Maopung Dung in Senapati district.

“Additionally, Rs 0.155575 crore was released on April 29, 2025, for the upgradation of the 8.50 km Moirang Sendra Road in Bishnupur district. These projects aim to enhance regional connectivity and ease transportation in the state’s hilly areas”, Bhalla added.

Notably, the development follows the successful completion of the Yairpok Bazaar to Charangpat road project, for which Rs 7.026 crores were released in 2017 and completed on April 9, 2025.

Furthermore, the NEC has also released Rs 0.6985 crore in April 2025 for an ongoing skill cum rural entrepreneurship development centre in Senapati district, highlighting the NEC’s commitment to holistic development in Manipur.

