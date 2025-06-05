Imphal: After four days of severe disruption caused by landslides, authorities partially restored road connectivity to Manipur on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Goods-laden vehicles have resumed plying on National Highway (NH)-37, connecting Imphal (Manipur) to Silchar in Assam.

However, NH 102 (Imphal to Dimapur, Nagaland) and NH 102-B (Imphal to Mizoram) remain cut off due to extensive landslide damage.

Officials confirmed that the authorities have successfully cleared the debris from mudslides and landslides, which had blocked the road between Awangkhul and Langkhong villages.

Following the clearance, authorities permitted vehicles to resume movement on NH-37 under heavy security.

According to official reports, approximately 150 vehicles traversed the Imphal-Silchar highway on Thursday. Meanwhile, an oil tanker coming from Silchar towards Imphal, carrying 12 kiloliters of diesel, plunged into a gorge at a location between Kambiron and Barak along the NH-37 on Wednesday.

The owner of the ill-fated truck and its driver are from Silchar in Assam. The truck, which the driver operated solo without a helper, plunged into the gorge. But the driver escaped unharmed by jumping out of the truck just before it plunged into the gorge.

Reports indicate that over 1,000 vehicles laden with essential items, bound for Manipur from other Northeastern states, remain stranded on NH-102 (Imphal to Dimapur) and NH 102-B (Imphal to Aizawl).

Repair works are reportedly underway on these affected highways, which are vital for the supply of essential goods to the landlocked state, reports added.