Guwahati: A Manipur Rifles personnel serving as a rifleman was arrested with nearly 10 kilos of suspected Yaba tablets in Kakching.

The rifleman was attached to the CID and deputed at the Khongjom Post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was arrested during an operation conducted by a CDO-Kakching police team.

The team seized approximately 10.2 kg of suspected WY (World is Yours) tablets from the accused at Pallel Mamang Leikai.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth several crores of rupees in the international grey market.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Yaba is a type of methamphetamine tablet that is widely used as a stimulant and is often abused for its euphoric effects. The name “yaba” literally translates to “crazy medicine” in Thai.

Yaba tablets typically contain a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, which can produce feelings of increased energy, alertness, and confidence.

However, yaba use can also lead to serious negative consequences.