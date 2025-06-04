Imphal: A 33-year-old rifleman of the 8th Manipur Rifles allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon, an official report states on Wednesday, an official stated.

The rifleman was on duty at the Khongnang Khoisabi Sugnu outpost in Manipur’s Kakching district and committed the self-destructive step.

Reports indicate that the riflemen identified as K Ibomcha, 33, a resident of Sugnu Bazaar under the Sugnu police station in Manipur’s Kakching district, died by suicide with bullet injuries to his head.

The riflemen used his service INSAS rifle when he had taken the drastic step, the reports said.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case in this regard and are yet to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

The body of the deceased jawan is now at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, for further procedures.