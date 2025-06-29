Manipur Himalayan Bear cubs

Imphal: Angshim Dangshawa, Deputy Commissioner of Manipur’s Tamenglong district, rescued 2 three-month-old Himalayan black bear cubs and has transferred them to the Manipur Zoological Garden in Imphal West district.

The IUCN Red List lists the Himalayan black bear, locally called ‘Saom’ in Meiteilon/Manipuri, as Vulnerable. India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972 also lists it in Schedule 1.

On Sunday, Angshim Dangshawa found and rescued the two Himalayan black bear cubs (Ursus thibetanus laniger), a subspecies of the Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus), from Kadi village in Tamenglong district’s Tamei sub-division of Manipur, which shares a border with Nagaland to the north.

After proper medical treatments on Sunday, officials reported that they handed the cubs over to the authorities of the Manipur Zoological Garden.

Kharibam Hitler Singh, Forest Officer, Tamenglong, and Joy Gangmei, Range Forest Officer of the Tamenglong district, handed the cubs over to the Zoo authorities.

The district veterinary officer, L. Saratchandra Singh of the Manipur Zoological Garden, who received the endangered bear species, expressed his profound gratitude to the officials concerned. He stated that the health condition of the two species was good.