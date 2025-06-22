Imphal: Manipur’s cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State has risen to 112 with 30 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the state Health and Family Welfare department.

Officials reported no deaths during the same period. Testing of 118 COVID-19 samples confirmed 30 positive cases, resulting in a 25.4 percent positivity rate on Saturday.

In Imphal West, authorities tested 76 samples and confirmed 24 positive cases, the highest among the districts on Saturday. Imphal East reported five positive cases out of 21 samples tested. Thoubal district recorded one positive case from six samples tested.

So far, eight COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged. Currently, there are 104 active cases, with 98 patients isolating at home and the rest receiving treatment in hospitals.

In Manipur, the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020; recorded over 1,40,190 COVID-19 cases and 2,149 fatalities linked to the virus to date.

