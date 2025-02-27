Imphal: Manipur has reported around 100 cases of child marriage in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, leading to legal action, according to Legal Cum Probation Officer, Imphal East, Reena Chanu Moirangthem.

Speaking at an Orientation and Sensitization Programme for Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, organized by the Social Welfare Department in Imphal on Thursday, Reena Chanu revealed that these cases were recorded across four valley districts.

Thoubal district reported the highest number with 49 cases, followed by Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur.

Reena Chanu also pointed out that child marriage cases in the hill districts remain largely underreported, as concerned authorities have yet to receive official complaints.

Stressing the need for stricter enforcement, she called for stronger awareness campaigns to educate the public on the harmful effects of child marriage and ensure compliance with the law.

