Imphal: A Manipur Fast Track Special Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the sexual assault of his minor daughter, marking his second conviction for similar offenses.

Special Judge Rajkumari Memcha of the Fast Track Special Court Manipur I (FTSCM-1) delivered the judgment on Tuesday.

According to the court dossier, the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

Women Sub-Inspector S Renubala Devi, the Investigating Officer in the case, has registered the case against the habitual offender under Section 6 of the POCSO Act following complaints by the wife of the offender (husband).

In her complaint, she alleged that the father raped the minor daughters in their bedroom on March 30, 2022.

The court noted that the Fast Track Court, Manipur, had previously convicted the offender in Special Trial (POCSO) Case No. 15 of 2019, and he will serve a remaining sentence of 26 years, 11 months, and 4 days.

Furthermore, on February 23, 2024, FTSCM-2 sentenced the same convict to 10 years of RI for raping another minor victim on August 24, 2017, in the Imphal East district.

The Court also directed the State Government to provide Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the victim and their family, considering the victim’s trauma and need for rehabilitation.

To protect the minor victim’s identity, authorities have withheld the convict’s identity. Authorities produced the convict before the Court from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, for the sentence hearing on Tuesday.